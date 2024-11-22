Official sports for 33rd SEA Games announced

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — The 33rd Southeast Asian Games will feature 50 sports, 105 disciplines and 569 events, according to the latest announcement of the SEA Games Federation on November 21.

Sports will be divided into three categories.

The mandatory category includes 28 sports including aquatics, athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, canoeing and rowing, cycling, weightlifting, wrestling, table tennis, gymnastics, football and futsal, judo and taekwondo.

There are 22 sports from the Olympics, the Asian Games, the Asian Indoor Games, and the Martial Arts Games, including boxing, billiards and snooker, esports, karate, cricket, wushu and chess.

There will be also three demonstration sports on show in this edition of the SEA Games - flying disc (disc golf and ultimate), tug of war and airsports (paragliding and paramotor).

The regional biennial sporting festival will be held in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla from December 9-20, marking a return to Thailand after 18 years.

Việt Nam secured the top position in the last two games and aims to finish in the top three this time. VNS