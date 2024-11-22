Karate fighters ready for Spain’s world team tournament

Karate

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has high ambitions for the 2024 Karate World Cup, set to take place in Pamplona, Spain, from November 22 to 24.

The event will bring together elite fighters from around the world, clashing to become the best karate teams in the world.

Eighty squads have secured their spots in this year’s championship, representing 43 countries across all five continents. The lineup includes 37 teams from Europe, 18 teams from Asia, 12 squads from Pan America, 11 sides from Africa and two teams from Oceania.

Defending champions include Japan, which holds titles in both male and female kata (performance) categories and Spain, the host country, which arrive at the tournament as the reigning female kumite (combat) team, while Jordan hold the male kumite title.

Việt Nam have four competitors taking part in the women's kata event, who qualified after winning the 2024 Asian championship title.

“It is the first time that Việt Nam has participated in this World Cup. Our rivals are very strong but we are determined to get a positive result. I expect my athletes to show to the best of their ability and to be as good as they were at home," said coach Dương Hoàng Long.

There are 20 teams in this category. Việt Nam are in Pool A with Croatia, the US, Greece and Egypt.

The group stage, quarter-finals and semi-finals will be held on November 22 and 23. The bronze-medal and gold-medal matches will be on November 24.

Fans from around the world will be able to follow every moment, with live coverage on the World Karate Federation's YouTube channel. VNS