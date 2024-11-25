Việt Nam bag silver at ITF U18 – J30 Ninh Bình 2 event

Tennis

NINH BÌNH — The Vietnamese duo won silver at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) U18 – J30 Ninh Bình 2 which closed on November 24 in Ninh Bình Province.

Nguyễn Nam and Trần Đức Minh played with great energy, but failed to beat South Korean pair Oh Seung Min and Kim Young Hoon, losing 6-2, 6-3 in the boys' doubles event at the provincial Sports Training and Competition Centre.

The Korean delegation also took gold in the boys' singles event, after Lee Gyu Dan beat his country fellow Jeon Geon Hyeok, 6-7, 6-4, 6-3.

It was his second title in Việt Nam following the ITF J30 – Ninh Bình 1 victory last week.

The girls' singles gold medal went to Riho Goto who won 6-1, 6-4 over Rei Miyamoto in the all-Japanese final.

Goto also topped the podium in the Ninh Bình 1 event.

The girls' doubles belonged to a mixed team of Polish Maria Wojtaszczyk and Japanese Mai Sasaki, after their win 6-3, 6-3 over duo Pin-Tsen Chou of Chinese Taipei and Yueqi Fu of China.

The tournament, held for the first time in Việt Nam, featured about 200 athletes from 18 countries and regions.

For the juniors there was not a cash bonus, but they could take points to improve their world ranking.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Việt Nam Tennis Federation General Secretary Nguyễn Hồng Sơn said the ITF U18 – J30 event was a great success, attracting many internationally promising young tennis players.

He praised efforts of all participants, especially those from South Korea, Japan and Vietnam who won titles and medals, expressing hope for even better results in upcoming competitions. VNS