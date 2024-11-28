Coach Kim Sang-sik learns Việt Nam's national anthem

HÀ NỘI — Coach Kim Sang-sik of the Vietnamese national team has revealed that he learned the Vietnamese national anthem through YouTube and can now sing it fluently.

"I started practising right after I took office," Coach Kim told the media in South Korea during the Vietnamese team's training. He emphasised the importance of integration in his role. "I believe that Coach Park Hang Seo's success is due to factors beyond football. He has received a lot of love from the Vietnamese people and players because he respects and understands Vietnamese culture. I hope to do the same."

In September 2024, Coach Kim surprised fans by placing his hand on his chest and singing the national anthem perfectly in tune. "I often sing along when watching YouTube. I taught myself. I wrote the Vietnamese lyrics in South Korean, marked the notes and pitches, and sang every day. The players helped me a lot. Learning to pronounce their names correctly with tones also helped me with the anthem."

Kim expressed his desire to connect with Vietnamese fans: "Although it's not perfect, I think I can sing along with everyone before each match."

The Vietnamese team recently had their first friendly match against Ulsan Citizen FC in South Korea to prepare for the upcoming ASEAN Cup 2024, where Việt Nam are in Group B with Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Laos. VNS