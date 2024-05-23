VFF appoints three Vietnamese assistants for coach Kim Sang-sik

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has officially announced the hiring of three Vietnamese assistants to support coach Kim Sang-sik at U23 and the Vietnamese senior team.

The three new assistants are Lê Đức Tuấn, Lưu Danh Minh and Ngô Việt Trung.

Tuấn is joining the national team coaching staff for the first time. Currently, he is assisting the head coach at Hà Nội FC and once officially led this team in the 2023 AFC Champions League.

Tuấn's most outstanding achievement is helping Phù Đổng Club win the 2018 second division football tournament. Currently, he is also one of 22 Vietnamese coaches to own a Pro license — the highest qualification of the Asian Football Confederation.

Meanwhile, Minh has regularly participated in coaching the U23 team and the Vietnamese senior team since former coach Park Hang-seo left.

Goalkeeper coach Trung has recently worked with the U23 team as well, participating in the 2024 U23 Asian Finals.

Previously, VFF announced assistant positions for South Korean coach Kim including Choi Kwon-won (expertise), Sang Wuk An (physical strength), Kim Jinn-seong and Đỗ Anh Văn (languages).

In addition, VFF has also beefed up its physical strength, analysis, medical and logistics teams to support the national teams.

The Vietnamese team will ready themselves on June 1 to prepare for their June 6 match against the Philippines at home and a June 11 away match against Iraq in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. VNS