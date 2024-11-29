It’s looking a SLOT like Christmas

Paul Kennedy

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas for Liverpool supporters right now. Or should that be, look a SLOT like Christmas.

Top of the league and flying, a win Sunday against Manchester City would put the Reds 11 points ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side.

My head is telling me to stay calm, that there’s a lot of football left to play and City are more than capable of beating Liverpool.

My heart on the other hand is telling me to book an appointment for a new tattoo to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League. Let’s wait and see.

Players, managers and coaches at Liverpool should be fully focused on the big prize. Sadly, it seems, one has other things on his mind.

Mohammed Salah, who is performing out of his skin right now, seems to be playing another game. Poker.

After Liverpool beat Southampton last weekend, Salah took the unusual step of speaking to the press as he left the ground.

What he said has been well documented.

The Egyptian, notably after scoring twice for Liverpool to win the game, made a point of saying he has not had any offer from his club over a new contract.

Salah can, from next month, agree to leave Liverpool and move to another club when the contract finishes at the end of the season.

On current form, that would be a disaster for the Reds.

My understanding is that he wants to stay, but given the fact that he’s 32 years old, Liverpool are reluctant to offer him the length of contract he wants.

Whatever does happen I really think Salah should shut up. Manager Arne Slot insists his comments have not caused any distractions within the team. I’m not so sure.

Liverpool have a very good chance of winning the Premier League, which would be a remarkable achievement considering this is Slot’s first season.

They are current favourites.

And after easily beating Real Madrid yesterday, they also sit top of the Champions League.

All eyes should be on the prize, or rather prizes. And Salah, as wonderful as he is, would be better off keeping his mouth shut in public and carry out all contract negotiations behind closed doors.

He says he wants to stay at Liverpool and I’ve no doubt that’s exactly what the club wants as well. But right now there are much bigger things at stake.

A win Sunday would be huge in the title race. And I wouldn’t be surprised if a certain Egyptian plays out of his skin. VNS