Women’s National Cup kicks off in Hà Nội

Football

HÀ NỘI — Phong Phú Hà Nam, Hà Nội I and Việt Nam Coal and Minerals celebrated their wins on the opening day of the National Women's Football Cup on November 28 in Hà Nội.

Hà Nam defeated national champions HCM City 1-0, with the only goal by national team forward Lưu Hoàng Vân in the 59th minute.

After a balanced game in the first half, Hà Nam created more attempts, while their strong defence denied all of HCM City's finishes.

Their efforts resulted in success. Vân made a long-distance finish that curved over goalkeeper Quách Thu Em of HCM City to go in.

HCM City tried to fight back. Their key striker, Huỳnh Như, had several opportunities on match day -- also her 33rd birthday -- but she failed to score.

In the other match of Group A, Hà Nội I proved their power beating underdog Sơn La 4-0 with all goals scored in the first half.

In Group B, Hà Nội II were considered a lower-level side compared to Coal and Minerals. But the capital city created a big wall in front of their net, bouncing back all hits from the other side.

However, the wall collapsed just three minutes into the second half.

Nguyễn Thị Vạn made a double in the 48th and 49th minutes. Hà Thị Nhài added a third, while Nguyễn Thị Thúy Hằng wrapped up the game in extra time.

The tournament will feature three matches on November 29. Hà Nội II will play defending champions Thái Nguyên T&T, Sơn La will face Phong Phú Hà Nam, and HCM City will go up against Hà Nội I.

The National Cup 2024 will see seven teams divided into two groups. They will compete in round robin format, with the top two teams in each group entering the second stage for the cup. The rest will play for the fifth to seventh positions.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Việt Nam Football Federation Deputy General Secretary Nguyễn Thanh Hà said the national women's football team has earned remarkable achievements in the past few years, most notably their historic 2023 World Cup slot.

"The National Cup is the tournament for players to show their abilities and sharpen their skills. The best ones will be picked for the national team, which will take on international tasks in the next few seasons," Hà said.

"I hope that they will play hard and show fans a high-quality, fair and competitive tournament."

The competition will end on December 12, when the cup winners will walk away with VNĐ200 million (US$7,900). The two runners-up will take VNĐ150 million and VNĐ100 million in prizes.

Outstanding individuals will also receive bonuses from the organisers. VNS