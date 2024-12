Việt Nam’s esports team claim Asian silver in Arena of Valor

Esports

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam earned silver from the Asian Esports Games 2024 (AEG) on November 29 in Thailand.

The team lost 1-4 to the host side in the men's Arena of Valor (AoV) event at the Indoor Stadium Hua Mak in Bangkok.

Appreciating players' efforts, Đỗ Việt Hùng, chairman of the Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA), said that what the team learnt from the Asian competition would help them achieve better results in the upcoming events. One of them was the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next year.

Currently teams are competing in eFootball competition. The Vietnamese representative is Nguyễn Anh Nhật who plays against competitors from Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Turkmenistan and Bangladesh in Group B.

Another event is the Mobile Legend: Bang Bang (MLBB).

Winners of the MLBB and AoV will walk away with US$3,000 while two runners-up receive $2,000 and $1,000, respectively.

The champion of eFootball will bag $1,500, runners-up will earn $1,000 and $500.

The AEG, which features nearly 200 athletes from 29 countries and regions, will close on December 2. VNS