Việt Nam Mountain Marathon: a spectacular challenge in Sa Pa

SA PA — This weekend, runners from 42 nations will converge in Sa Pa for the Việt Nam Mountain Marathon (VMM), the oldest ultra-trail race in the country.

Nearly 4,000 participants, including 200 ultra runners, are set to tackle the iconic 160km distance through the breathtaking peaks of Sa Pa.

The much-anticipated return of the VMM 160km promises an exhilarating and competitive race. This second edition showcases the diverse and challenging terrain that Sa Pa has to offer, making it a truly unique ultra marathon experience.

Among the elite competitors is Lê Thị Hằng, renowned for completing 365 marathons this year. She will face fierce competition from fellow top female ultra runners Lê Phương Vy and Nguyễn Thị Đường (Tiểu Đường). The trio previously raced together in France, where Hằng finished two hours ahead. With her recent efforts, this race may offer a chance for Vy or Đường to challenge her.

Hằng shared her determination: “I realise that running 160km at VMM is a huge challenge. You could say only someone crazy would attempt this, but it's about personal choice.”

Đường, fresh off a 75km victory, expressed her hopes for a strong performance: “I've run 160km in Japan, Thailand, and France, but never in Việt Nam. I feel like this is a gap in my running journey, and I hope for some luck.”

On the men's side, key contenders include Nguyễn Tiến Hùng and Sange Sherpa from Nepal. After a thrilling 1-1 record against each other in previous races, their rivalry adds excitement to the VMM. Sange recently won a 160km race in Australia, setting the stage for an intense showdown. He remarked, “I love racing in Việt Nam and I am looking forward to reconnecting with friends.”

The 100km event will feature Arnie Macaneras from the Philippines, last year’s VMM 70km champion, competing against Nguyễn Đức Tuấn Anh, the victor of the Việt Nam Jungle Marathon 50km 2023. On the women’s side, watch for Trang Trần, who recently claimed victory in the 70km category at the same event, as she faces rising star Nguyễn Thị Nguyệt.

Typhoon Yagi and Charity Work

This year's race date was adjusted due to typhoon Yagi, impacting many participants' travel and training schedules. Race Director David Lloyd emphasised the event's broader purpose: “Topas races are about more than just mountain running. By participating, runners are helping to raise VNĐ1 billion for those in need in the area.” He also noted the event's role in supporting Sa Pa's tourism, which was heavily affected by the storm.

Since 2013, the Topas Việt Nam Trail Series has raised over US$500,000 for charity, highlighting a spirit of community and giving back. VNS

Race Schedule

100 miles (160km) Race: Starts at 4a.m, November 29

100km Race: Starts at 8p.m, November 29

Other Distances (10km to 70km): Start on November 30 in Sa Pa, finishing at Topas Ecolodge.