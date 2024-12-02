Women show talent at Say2 Lalies PicklebalI Grand Prix

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — The 2024 Say2 Ladies PicklebalI Grand Prix was judged a great success in its debut, which crowned its first champions on December 1 in Hà Nội.

Trần Diệu Linh and Vũ Hương Lan won the ppen doubles event after beating Trần Huyền Trang and Phan Lưu Thảo Nguyên in a competitive final at the Vibe Pickleball Club.

Phan Thị Quỳnh and Dương Đức Phước Thảo took the top podium of the amateur U35 doubles category, while Đặng Thị Thanh Nhàn and Dương Thị Minh Sơn claimed gold in the amateur over-35 doubles.

The newbie doubles games were dominated by Lê Hà Cẩm Tú and Phạm Yến Ngọc.

Tú from Đà Nẵng and Ngọc from Hà Nội did not know each other prior to the tournament. They were paired up randomly and did not have a single day practising together, but successfully took the title.

“We faced up difficulties through the competition but encouraged each other match by match. The more we played, the better we got and we won. We are really happy with the gold medal," said Ngọc, who now expects to pair up with her partner in upcoming events.

Organisers also presented the Miss Pickleball title to Nguyễn Hoàng Bảo Châu and Impression award to teen duo Phương Trang Anh, 15, and Phạm Ngọc Hà Vi, 12, for their impressive performance that took them to the quarter-final round.

The Say2 Ladies Pickleball Grand Prix was first ever amateur-professional pickleball tournament for women only in Việt Nam.

About 200 athletes competed in the inaugural edition. The highest-ranking players walked away with bonuses in cash and gifts worth more than VNĐ200 million (US$7,900).

The tournament was an initiative and a jointly organised event by the Việt Nam Sport Solution Joint Stock Company (VSSG), Việt Nam Olympic Committee's Women and Sports Department, the Sports Authority of Việt Nam and Vietfootball. VNS