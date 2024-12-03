Việt Nam win second gold at world taekwondo poomsae championships

Taekwondo

HONG KONG — Việt Nam took a second gold medal at the biennial World Taekwondo Poomsae (performance) Championships 2024 on December 2 in Hong Kong (China).

Trio Châu Tuyết Vân, Nguyễn Thị Lệ Kim and Liên Thị Tuyết Mai competed against major rival South Korea in the final of the women's U50 Team event.

The two teams were tied at 8.780 points in their first performance, but the Vietnamese martial artists excelled in the second with 8.800 points, 0.1 more than their opponents. With an average of 8.790 points, Việt Nam took the top podium, their second at the Hong Kong Coliseum in Hung Hom.

"It is a emotional gold for me and my team as we take the title after 10 years," said Vân.

"We have tried our best and are happy with this medal."

Their first gold medal was awarded to the over-17 freestyle mixed team on November 30.

The Vietnamese team's Lệ Kim also took a silver in the women's U40 Individual event.

Kim and South Korean Lee Hana overcame 34 rivals to face off in the final match. The Vietnamese competitor scored 8.950 points from the judges.

After three days of competitions, Việt Nam have won two gold medals, one silver and three bronzes.

The championships will end on December 4. VNS