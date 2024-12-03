Athletes with disabilities compete in national tennis, pickleball games

Pickleball

HCM CITY — The National Wheelchair Tennis and Pickleball Clubs Championships kicked off on December 3 in HCM City.

More than 100 athletes from five clubs will compete in the men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories at the Hoàng Long Tennis Club and Farm Nhà Mình Pickleball Club.

The final matches are scheduled for December 5.

The tournament is not just a way of celebrating the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (December 3), but also a humanistic event demonstrating the spirit of integration and affirming the value of people with disabilities in society.

It is also expected to raise people's attention to disability sports and convey the message of resilience, willpower and fairness in sports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Việt Nam Tennis Federation General Secretary Nguyễn Hồng Sơn said: “The number of athletes this year is three times higher than in 2023, showing the strong development of sport among people with disabilities.

"This championship is not only a competition, but also a cultural and sports festival for people with disabilities. It is organised to recognise and honour the great determination of disabled athletes, while promoting a spirit of community cohesion and supporting disabled athletes with more practical actions.

"VTF will coordinate with relevant agencies and localities to hold competitions regularly so that athletes with disabilities will compete and connect together, maintaining their passion and improving their abilities," he said. VNS