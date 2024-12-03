Largest world teqball championships opens in HCM City

Teqball

HCM CITY — The largest ever World Teqball Championships promises a thrilling competition played by elite athletes in HCM City.

More than 220 players from 95 countries and regions, a record for the tournament, will entertain local and international supporters from December 4 to 7 at the Nguyễn Huệ pedestrian street, Lam Sơn Park and Bạch Đằng Wharf Park in District 1.

Việt Nam, as the hosts, will have highest number participating, nine, followed by Germany and Malaysia with seven.

Players will vie for titles in five categories – men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles – the organisers announced at a press conference on December 3.

Along with matches, spectators will be entertained with several other attractions, including a 3D map with the theme 'Hello Việt Nam!' in the area in front of the city's People's Committee, a southern-style oriental house and tea presentation show.

"With the support of the Hungarian government, teqball is gradually growing in popularity in Việt Nam, becoming a new and attractive sport," said Deputy Director of HCM City Department of Culture and Sports Nguyễn Nam Nhân.

"We believe that this sport is a perfect match for the physical attributes of the Vietnamese people. In the initial stages of development, we have established a team to participate in this world competition and will later spread the movement more widely in the community".

The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) currently has 122 national federations, more than 2,000 clubs around the world and more than 1,800 trained referees. FITEQ organised three World Cups in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The sport is also recognised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), the Oceania Olympic Council (ONOC), the Olympic Council of Africa (ANOCA) and is expected to be included in the Olympics in 2028.

Việt Nam team preparation

According to coach Lê Quang Khang, Việt Nam, with five men and four women, will compete in all categories with high expectations of some home wins.

He said most of the players have switched from sepak takraw, shuttlecock kicking and football to teqball. Because of their elite physical fitness, they are able to transition to the new sport easily.

Last October, the team also had the opportunity to train in Hungary and hone their professionalism with international experts.

Bá Trường Giang couldn't wait to take part in the event, as it is the first time that he is able to face the world's strongest players, a rare opportunity to learn from them and improve his skills.

"As sepak takraw player originally, I find that there are common technical points between teqball and sepak takraw, such as how to make a header and a santo and bounce the ball with your thighs. Practising sepak takraw can support teqball and vice versa," said Giang.

"At the upcoming world championship, my teammates and I are determined to do our best and get some positive results."

Another player Đỗ Bảo Huy said: "Teqball is a unique sport, combining many elements from football, table tennis and sepak takraw, requiring players' dexterity and ability to coordinate many body parts.

"We are honoured to represent Việt Nam at the world tournament. After the Hungarian training camp, we have markedly improved our skills. Although it is our first time playing and we do not have heavy expectations, I will give it my all to get a high result at home," he said. — VNS