Vietnamese top golfer Minh selected to play Bonallack Trophy in early 2025

Golf

HÀ NỘI — National number one golfer Nguyễn Anh Minh will take part in the prestigious Bonallack Trophy as the only Vietnamese representative within the Asia-Pacific team.

Minh will be one of 12 players in the side, playing against the European squad on January 8-10, 2025, at the prestigious Al Hamra Golf Club in the UAE.

Other members include Phichaksn Maichon and Thanawin Lee of Thailand, Hiroshi Tai of Singapore, Enrique Dimayuga of the Philippines, Kartik Singh of India and New Zealand’s Zach Swanwick and Joshua Bai. All are within the top-236 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

“We’re delighted to be represented by such a fine group of talented young men. They’ll be driven to perform with pride and passion – for themselves, their countries and the continent,” said non-playing captain Rishi Narain.

Narain, who captained the triumphant team at La Manga 15 months ago, said: “We’re fortunate to have so many outstanding players to choose from – a testament to the overall strength at the elite level of the men’s amateur game across the region.”

It is the second time in a row that Minh has been invited to play in this tournament by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC).

During his first competition, the 17-year-old left strong impression with not only his teammates and coaches, but also with his opponents. The Asia-Pacific took the cup after three days of thrilling competitions.

Since then he has achieved many remarkable results in either local or international tournaments and now holds his highest ever WAGR ranking of No 58.

“That was a fabulous experience and I’m looking forward to representing the Asia-Pacific again in January,” said Minh, who has committed to play collegiate golf at Oregon State University.

On its website, APGC honoured Minh writing: "Also making waves this year has been Việt Nam’s Anh Minh, who led his country to an historic first victory in the Nomura Cup, claiming low individual honours.

"Anh Minh and New Zealand’s Bai are the only two survivors from the APGC team that upset the odds to win the Bonallack Trophy in Spain."

The biennial Bonallack Trophy is played between two teams of 12 male amateur golfers representing Europe and Asia-Pacific.

There are three days of play. The first two days comprise five foursomes matches each morning and five four-ball matches each afternoon.

On the final day, all twelve team players compete in singles match play. A win counts as one point, a half yields half a point and a lost match returns zero. In the event of a tie, the trophy is retained by the holders. VNS