Việt Nam earn third world taekwondo poomsae gold medal

December 04, 2024 - 14:32
Châu Tuyết Vân and Nguyễn Thiên Phụng won Việt Nam's third gold at the World Taekwondo Poomsae (performance) Championships 2024 on December 3 in Hong Kong (China).

Taekwondo

Châu Tuyết Vân and Nguyễn Thiên Phụng perform in the final of the Pair U50 category. Photo of WTF

HÀ NỘI — Châu Tuyết Vân and Nguyễn Thiên Phụng won Việt Nam's third gold medal at the World Taekwondo Poomsae (performance) Championships 2024 on December 3 in Hong Kong (China).

The duo dominated the Pair U50 category after beating rivals from Denmark in the final.

The Vietnamese secured an impressive 9,040 and 8,980 points in their two performances, respectively. Meanwhile the Danish earned 8,640 and 8,940 points.

With an average of 9,010 points, Vân and Phụng took the gold for Việt Nam.

It was Vân's second title at this year's tournament and her sixth over the course of her career, while Phụng earned gold for the first time.

Vietnamese players are expected to gain more medals on the last day of competition on December 4.

The championship features a record 1,727 competitors from 77 countries and regions. VNS

taekwondo World championship Kim Tuyen

