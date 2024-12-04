Nam Định, Bangkok United both want wins to take charge in group table

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Vũ Hồng Việt confirmed Thép Xanh Nam Định's still want a win when they face host Bangkok United in the last group round of the AFC Champions League Two on the evening of December 4.

Both two teams have already earned their places in the next phrase of the tournament. Nam Định are currently number one with 11 points after five games, while Bangkok United are right behind them with ten.

The winner of the match will decide the top-placed team so that will be an advantage in the next round, playing the second-placed team of the other group in the knock-out stage.

"We have had good results from five matches in this competition. My players have done as well as we planned and we advanced to the next round with one game in hand. We are doing good job," said Việt at a press briefing on December 3 in Bangkok.

"Bangkok United are strong. They tied us to a nil nil game at our first meet on our home ground. Although we have qualified, we still want a win here to take the group's leading position.

"We have been ready for the match and will show our best against the hosts," he said.

Taking part in the briefing, goalkeeper Trần Nguyên Mạnh said his side performed well in the group round but coaches and players were committed to solving any issues following the matches.

"Bangkok United are powerful and they can control the game well. Playing them on their home turf means we will have to strengthen our defence and play above and beyond, so that we not only win but also go further in this competition as we represent Việt Nam in the continental arena," Mạnh said.

On the host's side, coach Totchtawan Sripan wants a win to recover his team's confidence after three losses in recent competitions.

“We have lost three matches in a row and now we need to return to the track. We need to win against the Vietnamese team at any cost," said Sripan.

"It won't be an easy match but we need to beat them for the top position. I believe that it would be a competitive match and a challenge for both sides."

Sripan who took Việt Nam's national championship title with Hoàng Anh Gia Lai FC in 2024, said Nam Định were strong with eight foreign players.

However this time his team, playing at home, had nothing to worry about and he just asked his players to totally focus on the game.

Midfielder Thitiphan Puangchan agreed with his coach saying that losing three matches at the National Cup, the Thai League and AFC Champions League Two were uncomfortable results and they needed to get their winning feelings back.

He admitted Nam Định were strong, not only due to their eight foreign players but also local talent, however he predicted a win for Bangkok.

The match at the Thammasat Stadium will be live on FPT Play from 7pm. VNS