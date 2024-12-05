Việt Nam in top four of world taekwondo poomsae

Taekwondo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam finished fourth in the World Taekwondo Poomsae (performance) Championships 2024 which wrapped up on December 4 in Hong Kong (China).

Vietnamese athletes secured three gold, two silver and five bronze medals over the five-day tournament.

On the last day of competition, Việt Nam took a silver in the mixed pair U30 thanks to Lê Trần Kim Uyên and Phạm Quốc Việt and a bronze in the mixed team's U17 freestyle events.

Việt Nam finished below South Korea which won 17 golds, the US finished with eight golds and Chinese Taipei, four.

The coaching board said it was a remarkable result by Việt Nam due to their gold medal haul.

The team of 47 came to Hong Kong with a target of winning silver medals but the three titles they achieved were a big surprise to not only athletes but also coaches.

They faced more than 1,700 athletes from 77 countries and regions during the event.

The result can be seen as a motivation ahead of the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next December.

There will have 20 events of taekwondo including six of poomsae in Bangkok and Vietnamese athletes are title nominees in all of them. VNS