Sports

Việt Nam in top four of world taekwondo poomsae

December 05, 2024 - 19:23
Vietnamese athletes secured three gold, two silver and five bronze medals over the five-day tournament.

Taekwondo

A Vietnamese representative (second, left) receives a cup for finishing in fourth position overall in the World Taekwondo Poomsae (performance) Championships 2024. Photo of WTF

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam finished fourth in the World Taekwondo Poomsae (performance) Championships 2024 which wrapped up on December 4 in Hong Kong (China).

On the last day of competition, Việt Nam took a silver in the mixed pair U30 thanks to Lê Trần Kim Uyên and Phạm Quốc Việt and a bronze in the mixed team's U17 freestyle events.

Việt Nam finished below South Korea which won 17 golds, the US finished with eight golds and Chinese Taipei, four.

The coaching board said it was a remarkable result by Việt Nam due to their gold medal haul.

The team of 47 came to Hong Kong with a target of winning silver medals but the three titles they achieved were a big surprise to not only athletes but also coaches.

They faced more than 1,700 athletes from 77 countries and regions during the event.

The result can be seen as a motivation ahead of the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next December.

There will have 20 events of taekwondo including six of poomsae in Bangkok and Vietnamese athletes are title nominees in all of them. VNS

Sports

Coach Kim welcomes more players from Nam Định FC for ASEAN Cup

Son (Rafaelson Bezerra Fernandes) was born in Brazil in 1997 and received Vietnamese citizenship in September. He is the first naturalised player to be selected for the national team since 2009, following in the footsteps of Phan Văn Santos, Huỳnh Kesley Alves, Đinh Hoàng Max and Đinh Hoàng La.

