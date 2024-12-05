Việt saves blame after Champions League II defeat, urges team to play better in next phrase

Football
|Nguyễn Xuân Son of Thép Xanh Nam ĐỊnh tries to score under a tackle by Thitiphan Puangchan of Bangkok United during their AFC Champions League Two match on December 4 in Bangkok. . VNS Photo Minh Đức
HÀ NỘI — Coach Vũ Hồng Việt says he does not blame his Thép Xanh Nam Định players after their 3-2 loss to Bangkok United in their game to decide the top place of Group G in the AFC Champions League Two on December 5.
The Thai side finished first on 13 points, with Nam Định two points adrift in second place.
"The top position is important because we can meet the second-place team from another group after the upcoming draw," said Việt at the post-match conference.
"I appreciate the team's fighting spirit, but there were personal mistakes leading to goals for Bangkok United which were mastered in counter-attacks.
"I don't blame them for their mistakes. But after the match, the team must review carefully and do better for the next. In football we can't predict anything, the second place may also have an advantage. In the next round, Nam Định must play well and be more determined for positive result."
Both teams came into the tie having confirmed their places in the knockout stage and it was the visitors who threatened first with Nguyễn Xuân Son pulling his shot just wide of the left post.
Bangkok United tried to find their rhythm but Muhsen Al Ghassani’s threatening run was flagged offside, while Nam Định went close again in the 11th minute with Nguyễn Văn Toàn shot just missing the target.
The home side finally kicked into gear in the 16th minute with Al Ghassani and Thitiphan Puangjan threatening from outside the box before Luka Adzic almost put Bangkok United ahead seven minutes later when he angled his header over the bar.
Joseph Mpande had a golden opportunity to give Nam Định the lead in the 24th minute when he collected Trần Văn Đạt’s cutback from inside the box, only to be denied by Bangkok United keeper Patiwat Khammai.
|Nguyễn Xuân Son scores a double for Nam Định, but it is not enough to help the club win over Bangkok United. Photo of Thép Xanh Nam Định
The goal finally arrived for Nam Định in the 29th minute when Đạt floated in a perfect cross for Son to nod home into the bottom right corner.
The home side responded in the 35th minute with Al Ghassani setting up Adzic at the top of the box for the Serbian to finish with a curling effort.
Bangkok United then took the lead in stoppage time with Al Ghassani converting from the penalty spot after Walber brought down Bassel Jradi inside the area.
The Vietnamese side almost drew level in the 66th minute after Nguyễn Tuấn Anh sent an inviting cross for Rafaelson, whose powerful header was saved by Khammai.
However, Bangkok United struck their third in the 83rd minute with Jradi finishing off Mahmoud Eid’s layoff following a fine counter-attack into the bottom right corner with Nam Định narrowing the deficit through Son’s penalty in the 89th minute. VNS