Athletes with disabilities successful in national tennis, pickleball contests

Tennis

HCM CITY — Gò Vấp Club topped the National Wheelchair Tennis and Pickleball Clubs Championships which ended on December 5 in HCM City.

After three days of competitions, players won four golds and four bronzes in tennis to lead in the rankings.

They were followed by Tân Bình Club which secured three golds in pickleball and seven silvers and eight bronzes in both tennis and pickleball.

Thái Nguyên came third with one gold in tennis and two silvers and one bronze in both two sports.

More than a hundred athletes from five clubs took part in the tournament at the Hoàng Long Tennis Club and Farm Nhà Mình Pickleball Club.

"The tournament is not only a sports playground but also a place for people with disabilities to show their resilience and determination," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, general secretary of the Việt Nm Tennis Federation (VTF).

"Athletes demonstrated noble sportsmanship and overcame many difficulties to achieve success."

He hoped that there would have more athletes taking part in the tournament in the years ahead. At the closing ceremony, the VTF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with sponsors and the tournament organising committee for a long-term cooperation.

They all agreed that the tournament would be held on December 3-5 annually and would be developed in scale. VNS