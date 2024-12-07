Hào expected to shine in Việt Nam’s ASEAN Cup campaign

Football

Bùi Vĩ Hào faced the disappointment of being dropped from Việt Nam's U22 squad for the 32nd SEA Games a year and a half ago. The setback was a turning point for the young footballer, driving him to grow both on and off the pitch.

Fast-forward to today, the 21-year-old has become a key player for V.League 1 side Becamex Bình Dương and a reliable forward for both the U23 and national teams. This month Hào will be one of the youngest members of the senior squad competing at the ASEAN Cup, where Việt Nam aims to secure their third championship title.

Promising prospect

Hào, a native of An Giang Province, displayed his football talent early in his career. His skills became evident at junior tournaments, and he rose to prominence during the 2022 National U21 Football Championship, where he finished as the top scorer with nine goals.

This performance earned him a call-up to the national U19 team and a transfer to former V.League 1 champions Bình Dương.

Hào played a crucial role in helping Việt Nam clinch the regional U23 championship in Thailand in 2023. “It was my first official international tournament, and winning it was incredibly meaningful. It pushed me to aim higher in my career,” he said.

Phan Bá Hùng, a talent scout for Bình Dương, praised Hào’s attributes, saying: “Hào has a good height at 1.80m, a competitive playing style, and a strong fighting spirit. He moves quickly, handles the ball well, and has excellent finishing ability with both feet. His free kicks are particularly impressive, and he can create scoring opportunities independently.”

Under the mentorship of experienced players such as defender Quế Ngọc Hải and striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh, Hào has matured rapidly. He is one of the rare young players to secure a regular spot in a V.League 1 starting line-up over the past three seasons.

With five goals and standout performances during the 2023-24 season, Hào was named the Best Young Player of the Year. This season, he has played all nine matches for Bình Dương, scoring six goals and solidifying his reputation as a rising star.

“Hào is diligent, absorbs tactics quickly, and performs consistently for both his club and the national team,” said Bình Dương head coach Hoàng Anh Tuấn. “He has the potential to become a key pillar of the national team in the near future.”

Secret weapon

Hào has been a regular in Việt Nam’s youth squads, earning his place in the U19 and U23 teams. He helped the U23 side reach the quarter-finals of the AFC U23 Asian Cup with two goals.

His stellar performances in the V.League 1 caught the attention of national head coach Kim Sang-sik, who called Hào up for World Cup 2026 qualifiers, FIFA Days matches, and friendly tournaments.

In October, Hào scored a goal and earned a penalty in a game against India, demonstrating his ability to perform on the international stage.

“Hào had excellent matches and has shown he can contribute significantly to the future of Vietnamese football,” Kim said.

Thanks to his strong performances in 2024, Hào, valued at 250,000 euros on Transfermarkt, is not only a candidate for the Best Young Player of the Year award but has also been shortlisted for the prestigious Golden Ball award, given to Việt Nam’s Best Player of the Year.

Hào is training with the national team in preparation for the ASEAN Cup, which kicks off on December 8. In Kim’s line-up, Hào is one of six forwards and is considered the coach’s secret weapon as he makes his debut in the regional competition.

“My goal this year is to strengthen my skills and perform well for both my club and the national team,” Hào said.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to represent Việt Nam in the upcoming tournaments and will give my best for the highest results.”

Việt Nam will begin their ASEAN Cup campaign on December 9 against Laos in Vientiane. They will then face Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar in the group stage.

Việt Nam are expected to reach the final, and determined to bring the trophy home. VNS