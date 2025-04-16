Kiệt wins world young rapid chess gold

Chess

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese chess star Nguyễn Nam Kiệt has won a gold medal from the ongoing FIDE World Cadet & Youth Rapid & Blitz Championship 2025 in Rhodes, Greece.

Chess Master Kiệt, competing in the U14 Open, earned nine points after 11 matches to win over favourite, and teammate, International Master Đầu Khương Duy, to take the rapid chess title.

Duy also bagged nine points, but had worse tie-breaking criteria. He was followed by CM Dương Vũ Anh, also Vietnamese, with eight points.

Việt Nam team also earned medals in other categories. Nguyễn Bảo Nam took silver in the Open U8 and Hoàng Tấn Vinh took a bronze medal in the Open U10.

Nguyễn Thanh Hương claimed silver in the girls' U12, while Trần Hoàng Bảo An and Nguyễn Bình Vy secured bronzes in the girls' U10 and U18, respectively.

Young masters will compete in the blitz chess tournament from April 16-17.

Vietnamese Duy is still a favourite for this title, along with younger teammate Nguyễn Xuân Phương in the Open U10.

Over 430 players, including 64 titled players from 48 countries, are participating in the rapid and blitz events for age groups ranging from U8 to U18. Việt Nam sent 40 masters to the competitions which follow the eleven round Swiss system. — VNS