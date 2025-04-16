Quảng Ninh begin campaign, eyeing V.League 1 comeback

Football

HÀ NỘI Quảng Ninh FC are aiming for a top place in the V.League 2 (First Division), a step to making their dream of joining the national premier league come true.

The Second Division which began on April 11, features 15 teams divided into two groups. They will compete in a two-leg round robin format until June 22. The two top teams of each group will be promoted, while the team at the bottom will be relegated.

Quảng Ninh are in Group A, along with PVF-Police Youth, PVF FC, Bắc Ninh FC, Hoài Đức FC, Hà Nội Youth, and Phú Thọ FC.

Speaking at the campaign launch ceremony, Chairman Hà Tuấn Dũng of the club, said Quảng Ninh planned to earn a top slot and expected strong support from the local authority and fans to get there.

He said the tournament was definitely tougher than the third division, as participating clubs were skilled and full of ambition, asking fans to give the team lots of encouragement to help Quảng Ninh fly high.

“Quảng Ninh will take the Cẩm Phả Stadium as home. It was like the regular holy land of Quảng Ninh supporters in the past," said Dũng.

"I hope that we will continue receiving great support this year, so that we will overcome challenges and earn a positive result in every game," said Dũng.

Nguyễn Thị Hạnh, deputy chairwoman of Quảng Ninh People's Committee [Administration] said: “I have assigned tasks to related departments and the People's Committee of Cẩm Phả City, while the Quảng Ninh Football Fans Club will support and follow them to create the best conditions for the team, to compete at their best when playing at home and away.

"In particular, matches at the Cẩm Phả Stadium must be well organised, demonstrating the spirit of the people of this coal mining region, while security and safety and service for the players and supporters must be ensured.”

Quảng Ninh will begin their promotion campaign on April 16, by playing against Bắc Ninh FC at the Từ Sơn Stadium in Bắc Ninh Province.

Bắc Ninh FC are considered formidable opponent and have a strong and supportive fan base.

Bắc Ninh are also aiming for promotion, having signed a contract with Hoàng Anh Tuấn as head coach and technical director. The U20 World Cup 2017 coach added into his team many quality players who took part in number of friendly matches recently, sharpening their skills ahead of the new season.

Tuấn will also be getting advice and tips from former Việt Nam head coach Park Hang-seo, who agreed to be the club's senior advisor for the next five years. Park has just been appointed Vice President of the South Korean Football Federation.

Quảng Ninh have had a very bumpy road in the last few years. They started back playing football in 2024 in the third division, the lowest level of the national football league.

The club was dismissed in October 2021, when it declared bankruptcy, having no money to pay signing-on bonuses, wages or transfer fees to players.

The club has been in existence for 65 years, winning the National Cup and National Super Cup in 2016, along with two V.League 2's silvers, in 2010 and 2013.

The club were re-established last July, with a three-year plan to reach the highest level in competition, using many of their former players.

The team are under head coach Nguyễn Văn Đàn, former striker of Hoàng Anh Gia Lai FC and technical director Trần Minh Chiến, former national striker.

They are supported by coach Võ Văn Hạnh, a former national goalkeeper who won Việt Nam Golden Ball 2001 and worked as coaching assistant in HCM City FC and the national team. VNS