Việt Nam sends five gymnasts to World Challenge Cup

Gymnastics

HÀ NỘI — Five gymnasts will represent Việt Nam at the World Challenge Cup 2025 in Bulgaria.

Among them Nguyễn Văn Khánh Phong is the athlete most favoured to win a medal, after he took a silver in the men's rings event in the Asian championships last May.

His senior teammate Đinh Phương Thành, one of the most experienced players of the team, is also setting a high target at the May 8-11 competition in Varna. Thành is a former multiple horizontal bar champion, winner at the regional SEA Games and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The three other gymnasts are Trịnh Hải Khang, Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện and Đỗ Nam Anh.

The 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup will take place at the Palace of Culture and Sports. This will be the ninth consecutive year Varna hosts the event.

The tournament is organised by the Bulgarian Gymnastic federation and Varna Municipality, under the supervision of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

VNS