Saigon Heat.EXE crowned champions of 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025 Round 3

HCM CITY — Saigon Heat.EXE claimed the Round 3 title of the 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025 after a dominant unbeaten run, eliminating strong contenders early in the group stage and sealing victory on April 12.

Grouped alongside reigning runners-up Kuala Lumpur Rising Star.EXE and third-placed Uncle Drew Manila.EXE, Saigon Heat.EXE faced a tough challenge in Group B. However, key personnel changes – with Tim Waale and Christopher Blake stepping in for Võ Kim Bản and Round 2 MVP Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh. Backed by the presence of MVP of Round 1, Davon Dillard, the team secured a vital 21-19 win over the Malaysian side to advance.

They later defeated Uncle Drew Manila.EXE 15-12 in a hard-fought battle, earning top position in Group B. Meanwhile, Group A saw Saigonect Minakami.EXE emerge as winners after strong performances, including a 21-10 win over Hochiminh City Wings.EXE and an 18-14 triumph over HBA.EXE.

In the semi-finals, Saigonect Minakami.EXE beat Uncle Drew Manila.EXE 16-10 to reach their first-ever final, while Saigon Heat.EXE delivered a one-sided 21-12 victory over HBA.EXE.

The final match was dominated by Saigon Heat.EXE from the outset. Saigonect Minakami.EXE struggled to find rhythm, as main scorer Sameen Swint failed to make an impact.

Although Jimmy Kiên added a few impressive two-pointers, it was not enough to challenge the reigning champions. Saigon Heat.EXE’s trio of Dillard, Blake and Marcus Hammonds kept the scoreboard ticking with versatile play and sharp execution, sealing a 22-14 win.

Marcus Hammonds was named Most Valuable Player of the round for his consistent contributions on both ends of the court. — VNS