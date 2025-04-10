Saigon Heat.EXE dominate opening day of 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025

HCM CITY — Saigon Heat.EXE enjoyed a perfect start to their 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025 campaign, dominating the first day of competition with an unbeaten run on April 9.

The reigning champions showcased their dominance from the opening match, defeating HBA.EXE 21-14. Despite early resistance from HBA.EXE’s tenacious defence, Saigon Heat.EXE gradually took control, leveraging their superior height and physicality to dominate in one-on-one situations and under the basket. Their growing cohesion allowed them to ease into a rhythm and seal a commanding win.

In their second group match, Saigon Heat.EXE faced Hochiminh City Wings.EXE, who were significantly weakened by the absence of key import Anthony January. The Heat made quick work of their local rivals, storming to a lopsided 21-11 victory and comfortably topping Group A.

Advancing to the semi-finals, the HCM City-based team met Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur Rising Star.EXE. The Malaysians started strongly with long-range shooting and agile ball movement, but Saigon Heat.EXE remained composed. Star centre Nguyễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh played a crucial role in anchoring the defence, while Davon Dillard delivered decisive plays in the final moments to secure a 21-14 win.

In the final, Saigon Heat.EXE faced a strong Uncle Drew Manila.EXE side from the Philippines. It was a high-stakes encounter, but Saigon Heat.EXE rose to the occasion. Once again, Phú Vinh stood out with his defensive presence, disrupting the Filipino offence. The turning point came in the seventh minute when Uncle Drew’s Chester Saldua was forced to leave the court due to injury. The Vietnamese side capitalised swiftly, pulling away with a flurry of two-point shots from Võ Kim Bản and teammates, sealing a dominant 21-12 victory and the day’s championship.

Elsewhere, Uncle Drew Manila.EXE impressed with narrow wins over Saigonect Minakami.EXE and HBA.EXE to finish as runners-up. HBA.EXE and Kuala Lumpur Rising Star.EXE also recorded hard-fought victories, but it was Saigon Heat.EXE who stood head and shoulders above the rest with a flawless record across all four matches.

About the tournament

The 3x3.EXE Premier Vietnam 2025 is a professional 3x3 basketball league featuring top clubs from Việt Nam, the Philippines, and Malaysia. The competition is being held at the Aeon Mall in Tân Phú District, HCM City.

This year’s season takes place from April 9 to April 23, with multiple competition days leading to the final rankings. Participating Vietnamese teams include Saigon Heat.EXE, HBA.EXE, Hochiminh City Wings.EXE, and Saigonect Minakami.EXE. International contenders such as Uncle Drew Manila.EXE (Philippines) and Kuala Lumpur Rising Star.EXE (Malaysia) add further intensity to the tournament. VNS