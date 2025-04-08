Golden star warriors hold Japan to a draw in AFC U17 Asian Cup

HÀ NỘI — Following a thrilling 1-1 draw against Japan in the Group B match of the 2025 AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia on Monday, coach Cristiano Roland of the Vietnamese U17 team expressed his pride in the players' fighting spirit and growth.

He hailed the result as a well-deserved reward for their relentless efforts and sticking to their planned tactics.

In his post-match remarks, coach Roland said: "The players displayed remarkable confidence against a formidable opponent like Japan. In the second half, we made strategic adjustments and they paid off beautifully. Securing a point today reflects our solid performance."

The Brazilian coach highlighted the importance of discipline, which has become the cornerstone of Việt Nam’s playing style in the tournament. “Every player grasped the tactical plan. They executed our strategy with unity and determination until the final whistle. The only goal we conceded came from an unfortunate set piece, but the team held their ground and seized every opportunity to equalise,” he said.

When discussing Trần Gia Bảo, the substitute who scored a crucial equaliser from the penalty spot, Roland remarked: “Even though he played just a few minutes, every player was prepared and trusted our tactics. Bảo embodies our team spirit, showcasing the essence of playing for one another.”

With two matches completed and two points earned, the U17 Vietnamese team still hold a chance to advance, though their spot in the quarterfinals is not yet secured. Nevertheless, coach Roland remains optimistic: “We’ve challenged ourselves against two strong teams and achieved commendable results. Every match feels like a final. Now, it’s crucial for the team to focus on recovery and prepare for our decisive clash against U17 UAE.”

Việt Nam will meet that team on April 10. With their united spirit, competitive drive and the experienced guidance of their coaching staff, the Vietnamese team are confident that they will continue their proud journey on the continental stage. VNS