Elite runners take charge at VTV Phú Quốc Marathon

Marathon

PHÚ QUỐC — Elite runners dominated the first VTV Phú Quốc Marathon 2025 which ended on Sunday in the pearl island of Phú Quốc in Kiên Giang Province.

National champion Hoàng Nguyên Thanh claimed victory in the men's 42km category, while rising talent Bùi Thị Thu Hà secured the women's title in the same distance.

SEA Games multiple-time champion and record holder Nguyễn Thị Oanh faced little challenge as she triumphed in the women's 21km race. Her young national teammate Nguyễn Trung Cường continued his winning streak by topping the podium in the men's 21km class, his favorite distance.

One week after defending his national championship title, Hoàng Nguyên Thanh continued to demonstrate his dominance on the marathon course.

The national record holder faced tough competition from veteran runners Lê Văn Tuấn and Lê Tấn Hi, as well as top amateur Đặng Anh Quyết. Despite the challenge, Thanh's well-practiced drafting tactic proved effective once again. He broke away from the pack with a decisive sprint in the final kilometers, securing victory in a time of 2 hours, 38 minutes, and 43 seconds.

While Thanh’s performance reaffirmed his unbeatable stature, it was not enough to set a new national record or earn the VNĐ50 million bonus offered by the organizers for breaking the record.

He was followed by Tuấn (2:39.21) and Hi (2:43.56).

Hà meanwhile secured the women's title after running in 3:03.20 which was far to reach the national record of 2:39.50.

Lê Thị Hà came second after about 16 minutes while Châu Thanh Thanh was nearly two hours later.

The organisers also delivered awards to winners of the men's and women's 10km and 5km categories.

A total of VNĐ650 million were given to the top five runners of each category.

Taking place on the occasion of Hùng Kings Commemoration Day, the marathon became one of activities to entertain local residents and visitors to one of top in the world.

In addition to the race, they also enjoyed vibrant music and dance performance by famous singers Hà Nhi, Lân Nhã and Tăng Phúc at Corona Phú Quốc Square.

The tournament was jointly organised by the Kiên Giang's Culture and Sports Department, Việt Nam Television, Việt Nam Athletics Federation and Vietcontent.

The organisers hoped through the marathon, Phú Quốc's beauty and friendly people would be widely popularised, attracting more runners in its next edition and promoting local tourism industry. VNS