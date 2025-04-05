Việt Nam U17 starts Asian Cup campaign with draw against Australia

Anh Đức

RIYADH — The Việt Nam national under-17 football team have drawn 1-1 against Australia in the first match of Group B in the 2025 AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Taif, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Australia went ahead thanks to Quinn MacNicol's screamer in the first half, but Việt Nam soon equalised through Hoàng Trọng Duy Khang early in the second half.

Việt Nam U17 was placed in what is perceived as the group of death with contenders Australia, Japan and the United Arab Emirates.

As the FIFA U17 World Cup expands to 48 teams starting in the 2025 edition, teams who progress through the group stage of the Asian Cup are rewarded with automatic qualification to the world's top youth tournament.

Cristiano Roland, who coached Việt Nam U17 during the qualification process and briefly left for a short stint in SHB Đà Nẵng FC, has returned as head coach again.

Roland chose a cautious 4-4-2 formation in his first match, with golden boy Trần Gia Bảo, V.League's youngest ever goalscorer, left on the bench in favour of Nguyễn Thiên Phú.

Two female officials were part of the officiating team, with Korean Kim Yu-jeong as the main woman in charge.

Both teams started off strongly in the first half, with Australia utilising their physical dominance to win possession and pull off powerful shots from range.

After more than twenty minutes of tit-for-tat action, drama happened in the 27th minute as Australia was awarded a penalty, after Alaime Tatu was brought down by Đậu Hồng Phong inside Việt Nam's penalty area.

The Joey's captain, midfielder MacNicol stepped up to the spot, but his shot hit the crossbar and bounced off the line. MacNicol protested as he thought the ball went over the line, but the decision stands.

MacNicol and Australia did not have to regret that penalty for long. In the 41st minute, a clumsy play by a Vietnamese midfielder gave the ball away, which eventually found MacNicol just outside Việt Nam's box.

Australia's No.10 did not hesitate and fired a powerful shot into the bottom corner, leaving keeper Hoa Xuân Tín no chance.

Coach Roland made a change in the second half, bringing on Nguyễn Văn Bách in place of Nguyễn Thiên Phú, hoping for at least an equaliser.

The substitution worked wonders as Bách provided the assist to bring Việt Nam back on level terms.

In the 49th minute, a long throw-in from the right touchline was headed backwards by Bách and controlled neatly by Duy Khang, who fired a surprise but powerful shot into the near post, which keeper Jai Ajanovic failed to stop.

Gia Bảo was brought on late in the second half, and could have made a difference had his volley in the 62nd minute was more accurate.

Việt Nam, despite the disadvantages in injuries and strength, was surprisingly the better team in the latter stages of the match. Văn Bách had a glorious opportunity to claim the three points in the 89th minute, but his low shot was parried away by Ajanovic.

Both teams pushed on in added time, but both of their best chances then unfortunately hit the woodwork and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

With this result, both Việt Nam and Australia each have a point, with Japan topping Group B after their victory against the United Arab Emirates.

Roland's team will meet Japan on Monday, Hùng Kings' festival day, in what could be a crucial encounter. — VNS