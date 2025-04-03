The Police aiming for a come back to qualify regional championship final

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Mano Polking said his Hà Nội Police side will be fighting back against PSM Makassar to advance to the final of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup.

Yuran Fernandes’ header secured a 1-0 win for PSM Makassar of Indonesia to help the hosts hold a slim advantage over Hà Nội Police of Việt Nam after the April 2 keenly contested first leg clash in South Sulawesi.

PSM Makassar shaded their match against Hà Nội Police, after the visitors squandered the opportunity to take a 15th minute lead at the Gelora B.J. Habibie Stadium.

PSM Makassar captain Fernandes upended his counterpart Nguyễn Quang Hải of Hà Nội Police in the penalty area, but goalkeeper Reza Arya pushed Alan Grafite’s spot-kick onto his left post to keep the scores level.

There was nothing to separate the teams until the 80th minute when Fernandes was given the time and space in the area to meet Victor Luiz’s corner with a header that the central defender powered beyond Filip Nguyễn.

“It’s just the first match, we still have the second match in Việt Nam” said Fernandes. “I’m very happy to help the team with the goal and now we focus on the second game. We have to do the same as we did today, try to win.”

Speaking to reporters after the match Polking said it was a good game played in a great atmosphere. Both teams played positive and dedicated football.

"The Police were better in the first half. Alan missed a penalty after we created many opportunities. It is pity that we couldn't take advantage of it to score but that's football. When you attack a lot but can't convert your chances, you will be punished.

"PSM Makassar played better in the second half. They were patient and wait for the opposing side to make a mistake and they deserved to have that goal. However, overall, the Police were still the dominant team in terms of statistics.

"Regarding the goal, it is disappointing after our instructions to players prior to the match, as PSM Makassar are always very strong in set pieces.

"In the second leg, we need to score more goals and improve our finishing. We will have passionate fans on our side. We will leave this loss behind and focus on the match at home and I believe we can turn the situation around. One goal is not too big a gap," he said.

The second leg match will be organised on April 30 in Hà Nội. VNS