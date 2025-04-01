 Thanh Hóa University come home with international football title

Football

THANH HÓA — The champions Thanh Hóa University of Culture, Sports and Tourism, were welcomed home as heroes on March 31 after their victory at the first International Student Football Tournament.

It was their second title within one month, after they took the National Student Football Championship in their debut in mid-March.

Thanh Hóa defeated Laos University 2-1 in the final match at the Tôn Đức Thắng University campus in HCM City on March 30.

Xaysombath Bounphaeng of Laos University scored an own goal to open the score in the 19th minute. Thanh Hóa's captain Lê Văn Thức made it 2-0 for his side nearly 20 minutes later.

Laos University's Sinthasone Khamkheng narrowed the score two minutes after the break.

The visiting side made concerted efforts to equalise, but their attempts failed to find the back of the net of Thanh Hóa for the second time.

In addition to the title and a US$6,000 bonus, Thanh Hóa players also secured individual awards, with their captain being voted the MVP of the final and the tournament, winning $600, while teammate Thatsa Xaiyasone was voted the best goalkeeper with a $500 bonus.

The Laos team went home with silver medals and $4,000.

In the third-place playoff, Life University from Cambodia came from behind to beat Malaysian University 4-2 in a penalty shootout. They walked away with $2,000 and Kia Piseth bagged $500 as top scorer with four goals.

Malaysia won the fair-play award and $1,000.

The Vice Principal of Thanh Hóa, Associate Professor, Dr Đồng Hương Lan, said she was very happy and proud of her students for having a successful tournament.

"It is great that my team won both national and international championship. Big congratulations to the players who made history for both the university and for Việt Nam," she said.

Meanwhile Dr Vũ Văn Tuyến, chairman of the University Council, said his team would "not rest on its laurels", but would soon be making plans for next season, training hard and getting ready with a selection of the top players to defend the title.

The international players were excited with the first regional championship for students. Players spoke of being warmly welcomed and appreciated the special care with nutrition, training and logistics throughout the tournament.

"We will train hard and come back stronger if we are invited and will play hard to win the championship," said coach Saswadimata Bin Dasuki of the Nanyang Technological University team, from Singapore.

Head of the Singapore team Muhammad Syafiq Bin Juffri said his players were happy and they would never forget such an interesting experience.

Phouvanh Simanovong, head of Laos team, said football was not just about winning and losing, adding that players who dared to face difficulties and pushed themselves beyond their limits were all winners, all deserving of a trophy of their own. Winning or losing was not as important as trying their best, he said. — VNS