Hà Nội Police set for high-stakes clash with PSM Makassar in regional semi-finals

Football

HÀ NỘI — The excitement is palpable as Hà Nội Police get ready for their clash against PSM Makassar from Indonesia in the first leg of the 2024-2025 Southeast Asian Cup C1 semi-finals on April 2.

Coach Mano Polking is determined to capture the Southeast Asian club championship title and brings with him a wealth of experience. In the past two years, he led a Thai team to victory in the ASEAN Cup, triumphing over Indonesia in 2021 and defeating Việt Nam in 2022.

Now, he aims to add another trophy to his collection with Hà Nội Police.

Despite a rocky domestic performance, where they currently sit sixth in V.League 1, behind leaders Nam Định, Hà Nội Police have shown remarkable form in the regional competition, boasting an impressive five victories in Group B.

However, a significant hurdle looms ahead. Their star striker, Leo Artur, is doubtful for the upcoming match due to a leg injury. His absence would be a substantial blow, given his 12 goals and 11 assists across 21 matches this season, making him a crucial asset for Polking’s squad.

Though Hà Nội Police are seen as the stronger side, they will face a raucous crowd in Indonesia, where passionate fans of PSM Makassar, eighth in their league, will create an electric atmosphere and this pressure alone could test the mettle of Polking’s team.

Should they emerge victorious against PSM Makassar, the next challenge awaits in the finals, where they could face either Buriram Utd or Pathum Utd two clubs packed with Thailand’s top talent, often referred to as 'miniature Thai national teams'.

The first game in Indonesia will be followed by the return match on April 30 at Hàng Đẫy Stadium in Hà Nội.

April promises to be a gruelling month, with Hà Nội Police set to play seven matches in just 28 days, including four in V.League 1, two in the Southeast Asian Cup C1 and one in the National Cup. That works out as an average of one match every four days, so alongside the travel demands, coach Polking and his team will need to stay strong. — VNS