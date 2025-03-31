World Triathlon body lists Việt Nam championships in its competition system

Triathlon

HÀ NỘI — The World Triathlon has officially recognised Việt Nam National Triathlon Championships as one of its events in 2025.

It is the first time that a Vietnamese triathlon tournament qualified for this international competition system.

“Being part of the world triathlon system marks a remarkable development for Việt Nam's triathlon," said Nguyễn Thu Phương, head of the Triathlon Department of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, and general secretary of the Việt Nam Triathlon Federation.

"We have raised the tournament's quality and repute globally. Athletes who achieve results at the tournament will now have the opportunity to participate in international tournaments of the World Triathlon."

This year, the championship will be held on April 12-14 in the northern Hà Nam Province.

Athletes will compete in all categories of the triathlon, swim, bike and running, and duathlon, which is run, cycle, run, along with aquathlon, swimming and running, for both men and women.

The competition will be conducted in the 33rd SEA Games' style, so that all participating athletes have to demonstrate their best skills to be awarded national places.

Last year, Lâm Quang Nhật of HCM City and Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương of People's Police, won men's and women's individual triathlon titles, respectively.

Phạm Tiến Sản of Bắc Giang and Nguyễn Thị Thúy Vân of Khánh Hòa secured duathlon golds.

Hoàng Văn Hải of Đà Nẵng and Cương topped the aquathlon podiums.

In the 32nd SEA Games in 2023, Vietnamese competitors brought home one gold, one silver and one bronze medal. VNS