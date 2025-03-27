Việt Nam rank among top 20 most improved teams in FIFA rankings

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam are now among the top 20 most improved teams in the world based on FIFA rankings, according to football-ranking.com.

The two recent victories over Cambodia and Laos have propelled Việt Nam team to gain nearly nine points, moving up five places to rank 109th in the world. Few teams globally have matched the impressive performance of the Vietnamese team in the FIFA rankings.

According to football-ranking.com, Việt Nam are currently ranked third among the most improved teams worldwide, having gained 19 points since the last update on December 19, 2024.

The Vietnamese national team kicked off the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers with an impressive 5-0 victory over Laos at Gò Đậu Stadium in Bình Dương Province. In a subsequent match, Malaysia secured a 2-0 win against Nepal, placing them second in Group F. Both teams are equal on points, but Việt Nam hold an advantage in goal difference.

In the recent friendly match with Cambodia, Việt Nam won 2-1.

Looking ahead, Việt Nam’s next match is scheduled for June 10, where coach Kim Sang-sik’s team will face Malaysia. This match will be crucial in determining which teams from the group will advance to the final round of 2027 Asian Cup. VNS