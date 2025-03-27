Police officers participate in national Olympic Run Day 2025

Running

HÀ NỘI — In a response to President Hồ Chí Minh's call for physical exercise and sport, the Ministry of Public Security organised its Olympic Run Day - For National Security on March 27 in Hà Nội.

Around 2,000 leaders, police officers, officials and students of the People's Police University as well as other academies and schools took part in the event, running around the capital's Thiền Quang Lake.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Public Security Trần Quốc Tỏ reminded participants that despite his work, President Hồ still gave special attention to the importance of sports and people's physical education.

On March 27, 1946, the president called on the people to exercise and improve their health, contributing to the strength of the whole country.

"With the aspiration to build a strong and prosperous Việt Nam, standing shoulder to shoulder with global powers, each police officer needs to practise exercise to improve their physique and health to meet the requirements of their task in the current context," said Tỏ.

The ministry's Olympic Run Day was organised as a response to the movement 'All People Exercise Following the Example of Great President Hồ'.

At the same time, the event was also a vivid demonstration of the determination and spirit of the public security force in building a clean, strong, disciplined, elite and modern public security body, contributing to firmly protecting national security, social order and safety, for the peaceful life and happiness of the people.

He said from this movement, the ministry would continue to discover and nurture outstanding athletes, building a top People's Public Security team. These athletes can participate in major domestic and international tournaments and bring home victories. — VNS