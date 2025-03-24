Politics & Law
Home Sports

Young tennis players compete for Asian U14 titles

March 24, 2025 - 16:43
The Asian Tennis Federation U14 Becamex IDC Cup 2025 opens on March 24 featuring young talented players across the continent.

Tennis

Young players at the photo shoot before their competition at the Asian Tennis Federation U14 Becamex IDC Cup 2025 from March 24 to April 6 in Bình Dương. Photo courtesy of VTF

HÀ NỘI — The Asian Tennis Federation U14 Becamex IDC Cup 2025 opens on March 24 featuring young talented players across the continent.

About 60 players from 13 countries and regions including Hong Kong (China), Singapore, India, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines and the hosts.

Among Vietnamese representatives are Lê Tiến Anh, Vũ Tuấn Phong and Nguyễn Khắc Nguyện, the rising stars who have been showing some talent in both recent local and international events.

They will compete in the boys' and girls' singles and doubles events at the Community Sport Centre in Bình Dương New City from March 24 to April 6.

“The Việt Nam Tennis Federation pays much attention to the training plans for young players and rejuvenating process. Hosting international tournaments will help many youngsters to have opportunity to compete with athletes around the world," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, VTF vice president.

"There are many potential players in the U14 age group. They will be the future stars of Việt Nam who are expected to achieve international achievements in the near future."

The tournament will give players points to improve their continental and world junior rankings.

After the U14 event, two tournaments for U18s, the ITF U18 J30 from April 14-27 and two other ATF U14 from June 9-25 at the same venue.

Matches will be livestreamed on VTF's fanpage and on the App Baseline. —VNS

