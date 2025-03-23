14 mixed martial artists competing in AFC 37 Hồ Tràm Showdown

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Fourteen Vietnamese and foreign fighters are battling for honours at the mixed martial arts event AFC 37 Hồ Tràm Showdown in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

On at The Grand Hồ Tràm Strip Resort since March 22, it is the first Angel’s Fighting Championship event, one of Asia's premier professional MMA leagues, of this year.

The fighters are from countries with strong martial arts traditions like China, South Korea, Brazil, and Russia, and they will compete in seven bouts.

Việt Nam is represented by Quảng Văn Minh and Lê Văn Tuần, who have made a name for themselves in the domestic MMA circuit.

Minh, who fights in the 65.8kg division, is known for his solid Muay Thai foundation and powerful counterattacks.

He faced off against South Korea’s Park Yeong Jun in what promised to be an exciting clash of contrasting styles.

Tuần took on Mao Xiao Fu of China, 28, who specialises in grappling.

Other notable matchups included a 61.3kg men’s bout between Jung Da Un of South Korea and Ivan Parshikov of Russia, and the only women’s fight of the night between South Korea’s Kim So Yul and China’s Yang QingQing in the 56kg division.

The fighters competed in single-elimination bouts based on VMMAF and AFC regulations.

Winners received medals and the prestigious AFC Championship Belt in championship matches.

In the men’s events, Tuần defeated Mao in the 56.7kg category, Park defeated Minh, Ivan Parshikov defeated Jung Da Un, Cho Gyeongeui of South Korea defeated Wang Hao Xiang of China in the 70.4kg category, Chinese Zahui Zhu from defeated Chinese Taipei Jihua Yang in 77.2kg category, Italo Freitas from Brazil defeated Wang Bing Yin from China in 56.7kg category.

In the only women’s fight, Kim So Yul defeated Yang QingQing. — VNS