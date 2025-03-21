Quang Vinh aims to join Vietnamese national team

HÀ NỘI — French-born player Cao Quang Vinh of Hà Nội Police Club has shared his primary goal after being granted Vietnamese citizenship.

"I am Cao Quang Vinh. I am Vietnamese, and I am very proud to receive my citizenship. When my mother called me while I was training with the club, she cried when I called her back later," Vinh said, as quoted by Hà Nội Police Club on Friday morning.

The club has officially announced that Jason Quang Vinh now holds Vietnamese citizenship. Born in 1997, he adopted the Vietnamese name Cao Quang Vinh, taking his mother's surname.

"I was very excited while waiting for my citizenship. It took a long time, but I am thrilled that the application process ended successfully. I love Việt Nam, it is a wonderful place to live. The Vietnamese people are incredibly kind and hospitable. My family and I appreciate the food and the beautiful landscapes in Việt Nam," Vinh remarked.

Vinh's talent was recognised during his time playing in France's top leagues along with his current influence at Hà Nội Police Club. Like Nguyễn Filip, Vinh faces the challenge of overcoming the language barrier.

"I study Vietnamese three times a week, and I also learn online. Thanks to that, my Vietnamese improves every day," he explained.

Due to the time required to complete the registration process to change his playing nationality in the FIFA system, Vinh is currently unable to join the Vietnamese national team.

"Becoming a Vietnamese citizen is a significant source of motivation for me to continue striving on the field. I aim to prove myself and earn a spot on the Vietnamese national team," he confirmed. VNS