Challenge posed by Cambodia's naturalised players

Football

BÌNH DƯƠNG The Vietnamese national football team are gearing up for an exciting friendly match against Cambodia today, with preparations reaching new heights.

Central defender Bùi Tiến Dũng shared his thoughts on the team’s readiness.

“In recent days, our training sessions have been top-notch, allowing all players to recover and sharpen their skills. We're focusing on both physical and tactical drills as we set our sights on Cambodia. This match is crucial for us as we look ahead to the match against Laos in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers," he told the media.

Dũng emphasised the significance of the friendly: “While it’s just a warm-up, we have several players making their debut and others returning after a long absence. This match serves as a valuable opportunity for the entire squad to prepare for the Laos game. Each player must strive to perform at their best, follow the coaching staff's strategies, and contribute effectively on the pitch.”

The Cambodian team have enlisted five naturalised players to bolster their ranks, including Colombian striker Nieto Rondon, Japanese defenders Takaki Ose and Yudai Ogawa, Ivorian striker Coulibaly Abdel Kader, and South African defender Mohammed Faeez Khan known as Kanh Mo. All showed their formidable talents in the 2024 ASEAN Cup.

“During the ASEAN Cup, Cambodian diasporic players displayed impressive skills,” Dũng said.

“We’ve conducted video analyses to evaluate their strengths. While V.League 1 foreign players may possess more finesse, we must stay vigilant, as we haven’t faced Cambodia’s naturalised players on many occasions. Each match presents unique challenges and we must respect every opponent, regardless of their strength.”

The Vietnamese team faced a setback during training with the unfortunate news that centre-back Bùi Hoàng Việt Anh has suffered a knee injury relapse, necessitating his return to club duties for treatment. This opens the door for youngster Phạm Lý Đức, who is poised to seize this opportunity under coach Kim Sang-sik.

Dũng also gave his assessment on the team's two young goalkeepers, Trung Kiên and Văn Việt: “Both have excelled with the youth team and at their clubs. Their skills are commendable. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter who starts - what matters is the collective result.”

To support the Vietnamese team, leaders from the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) visited Bình Dương Province as they prepare for the third qualifying round of the 2027 Asian Cup.

VFF Vice President Trần Anh Tú praised the squad’s dedication and focus, highlighting the importance of the upcoming matches.

“After our triumph in the 2024 ASEAN Cup, expectations are high from our fans, and we’re eager to deliver,” he said.

Tú also expressed gratitude to the fans in the southern region, noting that it’s been a while since the team have had the chance to compete there.

As for Cambodia, he acknowledged their remarkable progress, particularly with their naturalised players, making them a formidable opponent for the Vietnamese team as they gear up for the decisive match against Laos in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers. VNS