Việt Nam claims bronze at World Boxing Championships

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam secured a bronze medal at the World Boxing Championships, which concludes on March 16 in Serbia.

Paris Olympian Linh advanced to the semi-finals of the women's 63kg category in her first international tournament of the year.

Despite a determined effort, SEA Games champion Linh was unable to overcome No. 1 seed Thananya Somnuek of Thailand, losing 0-5 (29-28, 30-26, 30-27, 29-27, 30-27).

This marked Linh’s second defeat to Asian Games bronze medallist Somnuek, having previously lost in the first round of the 2023 World Championships in India.

Linh’s bronze medal is her best achievement to date, earning her a bonus of US$25,000.

It was the only medal for the Vietnamese delegation, as all other boxers were eliminated. Olympian Võ Thị Kim Ánh was defeated in the women's 54kg quarter-finals, while Hoàng Ngọc Mai exited in the women's 70kg quarter-finals, both finishing in fifth place.

Team manager Đàm Công Điền said the coaching board will assess athletes' performances and develop plans for upcoming competitions.

Following the world event, Việt Nam will send boxers to several major tournaments in 2025, including the Asian Youth and U22 Championships in April, the Asian Championships in June, the Asian Youth Games in September, the Asian Cup in November, and the SEA Games in December. — VNS