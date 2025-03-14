First Vietnamese female leader joins influential Asian Golf Industry Federation

QUẢNG NAM – Nguyễn Hoàng Tú Anh (Dandelly), the CEO of 54 Việt Nam, has been voted onto the Board of Directors of the Asian Golf Industry Federation (AGIF) for the 2025-27 term, marking the first time a female leader from Việt Nam is part of the most influential golf organisation in the region.

Asian golf is undergoing a dynamic transformation, where the sport is no longer just a game, but a driving force for economic growth, tourism and investment. This comes as AGIF embarks on a ‘New Era of Growth’.

President of AGIF and Head of Sustainable Golf and Agronomy for Asia-Pacific at The R&A, Chris Gray, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Tú Anh (Dandelly) and Nick Brown (Export Sales Manager at Campey Turf Care Systems) onto the AGIF Board and look forward to the fresh perspectives they will bring with them.

"We’re especially pleased as this is the first time that either 54 or Campey Turf Care Systems have had representation on the Board. These are exciting times for the federation and I have no doubt we will benefit from the experience and expertise in their respective fields that they will bring to the table.”

By joining AGIF, 54 Vietnam aims to elevate Việt Nam’s presence on the global golf map, making Việt Nam as a premier golf destination and an attractive rendezvous for international tournaments, investors and golf tourism.

The federation believes that golf should not be limited to a standalone sport, but it must be interconnected with real estate, tourism, and global branding to create a long-term, high-value ecosystem.

With Asian golf entering a phase of rapid growth, AGIF must go beyond being a technical platform to become a driving force in fostering partnerships and industry advancements.

Nguyễn Hoàng Tú Anh said: "Asian golf is evolving, and Việt Nam is at the heart of this transformation. Joining the AGIF Board of Directors presents an opportunity for us to bring fresh energy, strategic vision, and a long-term commitment to shaping the future of the industry. 54 Vietnam has always been a pioneer in raising industry standards and creating sustainable growth opportunities.

"I look forward to working alongside regional leaders to drive meaningful change and elevate both Vietnamese and Asian golf to new heights.

She also highlighted the significance of this milestone as the first Vietnamese woman to join the AGIF Board.

"This is not just a personal achievement, it is a testament to how golf is becoming more inclusive, diverse and forward-thinking. I hope to contribute to a more comprehensive golf industry—one where all talents have the opportunity to grow and establish themselves.

“54 Vietnam’s participation in AGIF is set to introduce a fresh perspective on industry development while reflecting the ongoing shift in Asian golf – from a promising market to a true economic driver. With the right connections, a clear strategy and an innovative mindset, Vietnamese and Asian golf will not only grow stronger but also make a lasting impact on the global golf landscape.

“Golf is more than just a sport – it is a gateway to new opportunities, a catalyst for sustainable development, and a driving force for innovation in Việt Nam and across the region.”

The AGIF is the region’s leading organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable golf development, providing professional training programmes, technical support and fostering business connections across the industry. With an extensive network of experts, golf course operators, international brands, and industry businesses, AGIF plays a pivotal role in setting higher standards, expanding partnerships, and driving investment into Asia’s golf market. VNS