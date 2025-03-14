Vietnamese clubs to face big rivals at AVC Champions League

Volleyball

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese representatives will play strong rivals at the first Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Champions League, after draws for both men's and women's competitions were conducted on March 12 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Each tournament has 12 teams divided into four pools of three.

In the women's competition, Việt Nam's champion VTV Bình Điền Long An are in Pool C with BAIC Motor Volleyball Club of China and Iran VC, which might send the country's national team.

BAIC Motor are the top candidates for the title, after the powerful NEC Red Rockets of Japan withdrew from the tournament.

China are one of Asian volleyball's powerhouses. Their clubs have dominated the AVC Champions League, ending up in the finals 13 times and earning eight titles.

The 10-time Filipino champions Creamline are in Pool A with 31st-ranked Zhetysu VC from Kazakhstan and Al Naser Club from Jordan.

Pool B features a team ranked No. 45, Taipower from Chinese Taipei, 60th-ranked Hip Hing Women’s Volleyball Team from Hong Kong and Petro Gazz of the Philippines.

PLDT High Speed Hitters will compete with Thai champions Nakhon Ratchasima QminC and Australian champions Queensland Pirates in Pool D, which looks to be one of the toughest groups of the competition.

In the men’s tournament, Việt Nam's Sport Centre 3, which is the national team, will face Qatar’s Al-Rayyan Sports Club and a Bahraini team in Pool D.

Cignal-Alas of the Philippines will be in Pool B with Qatar’s Al-Rayyan Sports Club and the hosts, Japan’s Osaka Bluteon, featuring global superstar Yuji Nishida.

Suntory Sunbirds Osaka (Japan), Shanghai Bright Volleyball Club (China) and Aqtobe VC (Kazakhstan) form Pool A.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima QminC, Chinese Taipei’s Taichung Bank and an Iranian team are in Pool B.

A big challenge for the Vietnamese side is that coach Trần Đình Tiền and his team are returning to the league after many years of absence. Their rivals, not only in Pool D but also in the whole tournament, are very strong and often take part in continental events.

The AVC Women’s Champions League will be held in Pasig City in the Philippines from April 22 to 27, while the AVC Men’s Champions League will take place in Osaka and Kyoto, Japan, between May 11 and 18.

The top two teams from each pool will advance to the playoffs in a series of knockout matches en route to the finals for a spot at the 2025 FIVB Women’s Club World Championship.

"This will set the stage for what promises to be a very exciting competition. The goal for launching this tournament is to elevate professional volleyball in Asia, provide more opportunities for top clubs to showcase their talents and open new platforms to further popularise the sport," said AVC President Ramon Suzara.

"The AVC Champions League is more than just a tournament. I believe it will open new door to bring more sponsorship and media cooperation engagement.”

Between 1999 and 2002, the tournament was named the AVC Cup Club Tournament, and it was called the Asian Women's Club Volleyball Championship from 2004 until 2024.

Guido Betti, Chief Business Officer of Volleyball World, said: “The AVC Champions League has seen a big push from the very active AVC President Ramon Suzara, in order to innovate volleyball in Asia and spark a promotional boost for the sport in your fantastic continent.

"We will do our best to help in this new competition. For us, it’s a big honour to be here. It’s a big honour to support and I want to thank the two organisers, SV.League and JVA, for organising this event in Japan in Osaka and Kyoto and in the Philippines in Pasig City,” he said.

In the previous two editions under the old name, Sport Centre 1 of Việt Nam won the women's title in 2023 and LP Bank Ninh Bình took silver last year. VNS