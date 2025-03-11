NTU want to power ahead at the International Student Football Tournament

Football

HCM CITY — Facing strong rivals is not daunting the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) football team who, while appreciating the challenges, are aiming high at the International Student Football Tournament 2025.

Muhammad Syafiq Bin Juffri, a representative of the team, said NTU's rivals were from different Southeast Asian football backgrounds, each with a unique and distinct playing style.

The tournament would be very harsh and unpredictable, he said, especially when his side would face good players from countries with strong football bases. But NTU would show unwavering determination to do their best, showing their ability and leaving a good impression.

He added that the whole team was ready to explode in HCM City.

"The spirit of sportsmanship always extends beyond competition, serving as a strong factor in connecting countries and celebrating the Nanyang Technological University team's love and passion for football."

The Singaporean side has a strong foundation to believe in their positive results: quality, professionalism and methodology, which make them one of the most powerful teams of its national school football.

Singapore has a strong focus on developing school sports. It is one of the countries with the most advanced and systematic school sports system in Southeast Asia, organising annual tournaments for high schools and universities as professional as their national premier league.

Growing in such an environment, NTU has worked hard to become the leading team in university football. In NTU, students receive both high-quality training in expert skills and enhanced physical strength through diverse sporting activities.

The team has taken part in the Singapore University Games (SUniG) and Institute-Varsity-Polytechnic Games (IVP) Games. Winning the titles of the SUniG 2024 and IVP 2025 demonstrated the strength of the team, which is coached by Saswadimata Bin Dasuki.

Taking part in Việt Nam's first international event for students, NTU is bringing in their strongest players whose statures make an immediate impression.

They are 1.90m goalkeeper Shankar Samarth, 1,81m defender Brandon Scott Pereira and 1.80m defender Lucas Ng.

NTU follows a playing style that is based on their muscular power and direct approach, along with attack from the wings. They also can transition quickly, like European clubs

Their technical and agile midfielders are also masters of one-two passing when needed. More importantly, their serious and disciplined preparation process create a strong bond that pushes them to go far.

The NTU team has practised for the tournament, THACO Cup, for weeks along with friendly matches with local clubs.

"These matches will be an important test, motivating players to adapt, improve their playing style and be able to fight together as a united team," a member of the team's coaching staff said.

At the championship, NTU will play teams from Laos, Malaysia, Cambodia, and two teams representating the hosts from March 22-30 in HCM City. OVIETNAM.VN/VNS