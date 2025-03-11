Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

NTU want to power ahead at the International Student Football Tournament

March 11, 2025 - 19:21
They may be facing some stiff competition but it can't discourage Nanyang Technological University (NTU) team who are aiming high at the International Student Football Tournament 2025.

Football

NTU is a strong force in the International Student Football Tournament 2025 based on their vigorous background. Photo courtesy of Nanyang Technological University Spirit

HCM CITY — Facing strong rivals is not daunting the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) football team who, while appreciating the challenges, are aiming high at the International Student Football Tournament 2025.

Muhammad Syafiq Bin Juffri, a representative of the team, said NTU's rivals were from different Southeast Asian football backgrounds, each with a unique and distinct playing style.

The tournament would be very harsh and unpredictable, he said, especially when his side would face good players from countries with strong football bases. But NTU would show unwavering determination to do their best, showing their ability and leaving a good impression.

He added that the whole team was ready to explode in HCM City.

"The spirit of sportsmanship always extends beyond competition, serving as a strong factor in connecting countries and celebrating the Nanyang Technological University team's love and passion for football."

The Singaporean side has a strong foundation to believe in their positive results: quality, professionalism and methodology, which make them one of the most powerful teams of its national school football.

Singapore has a strong focus on developing school sports. It is one of the countries with the most advanced and systematic school sports system in Southeast Asia, organising annual tournaments for high schools and universities as professional as their national premier league.

Growing in such an environment, NTU has worked hard to become the leading team in university football. In NTU, students receive both high-quality training in expert skills and enhanced physical strength through diverse sporting activities.

The team has taken part in the Singapore University Games (SUniG) and Institute-Varsity-Polytechnic Games (IVP) Games. Winning the titles of the SUniG 2024 and IVP 2025 demonstrated the strength of the team, which is coached by Saswadimata Bin Dasuki.

Taking part in Việt Nam's first international event for students, NTU is bringing in their strongest players whose statures make an immediate impression.

They are 1.90m goalkeeper Shankar Samarth, 1,81m defender Brandon Scott Pereira and 1.80m defender Lucas Ng.

NTU follows a playing style that is based on their muscular power and direct approach, along with attack from the wings. They also can transition quickly, like European clubs

Their technical and agile midfielders are also masters of one-two passing when needed. More importantly, their serious and disciplined preparation process create a strong bond that pushes them to go far.

The NTU team has practised for the tournament, THACO Cup, for weeks along with friendly matches with local clubs.

"These matches will be an important test, motivating players to adapt, improve their playing style and be able to fight together as a united team," a member of the team's coaching staff said.

At the championship, NTU will play teams from Laos, Malaysia, Cambodia, and two teams representating the hosts from March 22-30 in HCM City. OVIETNAM.VN/VNS

sport football match tournament cup

Related Stories

Sports

HCM City student football tournament kicks off

The 2025 Vietnam Youth Student Football Tournament attracted the participation of 67 teams from universities, colleges and academies nationwide. This year's tournament witnessed a record number of participating teams.

see also

More on this story

Sports

There's no coach like Velizar Popov

Former Thanh Hoá FC manager Velizar Popov is a coach who, in his words, gave his best and left his heart every day, making tough decisions for the good of the team, which are qualities and characteristics that any V.League club needs.
Sports

Thanh, Lệ win second Run to Live

About 10,000 runners took part in the tournament, which was organised by the Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) Newspaper in cooperation with the city's Department of Culture and Sports and Miracle Entertainment Group at the Metropole Thủ Thiêm area in Thủ Đức City.
Sports

Malaysian Wong takes charge at WAAC

Taking full advantage of mild conditions at Hoiana Shores Golf Club, the 1.55cm-tall Malaysian, nicknamed ‘Pocket Dynamite’, opened up a three-stroke lead after day three.
Sports

Walk in the park for Seo Jin at WAAP

Korean Seo Jin Park defied gusty winds to sweep to the top of the leaderboard on the opening day of the seventh edition of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom