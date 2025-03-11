Việt Nam to compete at regional table tennis championships

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will send a 16-member team to the SEA Youth Table Tennis Championships, taking place on April 17 - 22 in Indonesia.

The squad comprise eight male and eight female athletes competing in the U15 and U19 categories. Nguyễn Duy Phong made history last year by winning Việt Nam's first-ever gold medal in the boys’ U19 singles event, is on the team.

Other key players include Đỗ Mạnh Lương and Đinh Nhật Nam, the reigning champions in the boys’ U15 doubles, as well as Trần Mạnh Cường and Đỗ Hoàng Lâm, who triumphed in the boys’ U19 doubles in 2024.

This event will showcase young talents from across Southeast Asia. In the previous edition, Việt Nam's table tennis team secured three gold, three silver and four bronze medals, which earned them a place at the 2024 Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships. VNS