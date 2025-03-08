Phong Phú Hà Nam, Hà Nội win to maintain medal hope

Football

HÀ NỘI — Phong Phú Hà Nam are closed to defend their title after a minimum 1-0 win over HCM City in the ninth round of the National Women's U19 Football Championship which wraps up on March 8 in Hà Nam Province.

Both teams had chance to take the trophy as they were No 1 and No 2, respectively, in the ranking table with a one-point gap.

They entered the match with great determination. However, the tense nature of the match forced both teams to play carefully. Their goal hunters found no opportunity to score.

The only goal of the match came in 81st minute by Phong Phú Hà Nam's Nguyễn Thị Linh Chi after she scored with a free kick from a 30m distance.

HCM City fought back strongly and had several threatening attempts but none of them was converted into goal.

A win helped Phong Phú Hà Nam have 22 points and extend their gap with all other rivals.

Meanwhile, HCM City dropped to No 3 place with 18 points, one less than Thái Nguyên T&T which defeated Việt Nam Coal and Minerals 2-0 in the other match.

Nguyễn Thu Trang scored a double for Thái Nguyên with one goal in each half.

In the latest match of this round, Hà Nội won 2-0 over Zantino Vĩnh Phúc, maintaining their hope to be in top three.

Hà Huyền Mai opened the score in the 55th minute with a successfull penalty. Lê Thị Trang scored the second goal from a narrow-angled finish in the additional time.

With 16 points, Hà Nội are at fourth with two points less than HCM City.

In the next round on March 10, Phong Phú Hà Nam just need one point from the match against Thái Nguyên T&T to lift the title.

Meanwhile, Hà Nội will play HCM City and need a win to take bronze medal. —VNS