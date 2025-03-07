HCM City FC prepare for AFC Women's Champions League knockout round

Football

HCM CITY — HCM City FC are gearing up for the upcoming AFC Women's Champions League 2024-2025 knockout round.

The club have announced the signing of two American players for the striker and centre-back positions, aiming to reach the semi-finals of the AFC Women's Champions League.

American striker Sabrina Marie Cabrera, born in 2001, has yet to arrive in Việt Nam due to ongoing visa and international transfer document (ITC) processes. She is currently preparing her luggage to join the team in HCM City.

Cabrera, who has developed through the American school football system, stands at 1.75m and boasts an ideal physique. She is regarded as a modern centre forward, capable of operating independently and possessing all the skills desired by the coaching staff. She will replace striker Meghan Root, who departed after the group stage.

Cabrera is expected to become a potent 'detonator' in the attack, working alongside Huỳnh Như and Tuyết Ngân to help HCM City secure a crucial victory in the quarter-finals of the event, advancing to the next round.

Additionally, HCM City have announced the signing of their another foreign player, American centre-back Aubrey Rae Goodwill, born in 1998 and standing 1.77m tall.

Both players have been signed on short-term contracts, with potential extensions dependent on their performances and the team's success in the tournament.

Coach Kim Chi commented on Goodwill's inclusion and said: "Goodwill has had training sessions with the team. Overall, she displays good technique, sound judgment and a strong competitive spirit. I hope she quickly adapts to the team's playing style to effectively support the defence."

In the midfield position, coach Chi and her staff are actively seeking a replacement after an overseas Vietnamese player unexpectedly withdrew due to personal reasons. This presents a significant challenge for the coaching staff as they work to maintain squad balance.

HCM City Club will enter the quarter-finals of AFC Women's Champions League 2024-2025 against Abu Dhabi Country Club of UAE on March 22 at Thống Nhất Stadium. Both teams finished the group stage in second place, but HCM City squad had the best performance among the second-place teams, earning the advantage of playing at home. The West Asian team are considered a tough opponent, having drawn with Hyundai Steel of South Korea and defeated Wuhan Jiangda of China in the group stage - both formidable names in Asian women's football. VNS