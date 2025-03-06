Big bonuses available for Run To Live’s record breakers

Running

HCM CITY — The second Run To Live running race will be back this weekend, with twice the bonus size for the record breaker in HCM City.

The race will officially start on March 7 with runners able to pick up their bibs and check in but the main day will be on March 9 with three routes of 5km, 10km and 21km. Over those distances there will be around 10,000 competitors in the Metropole Thủ Thiêm area, racing past landmarks such as the Ba Son Bridge, Sala and Thạnh Mỹ Lợi Parks, in Thủ Đức City.

Apart from the awards for high-ranking runners, the organisers have also promised a big bonus of VNĐ200 million, double than last year, for anyone who can set a new national record in the men's and women's 21km.

In the first season, national team members Hoàng Nguyên Thanh and Hoàng Thị Ngọc Hoa won the golds, but failed to take the bonus prize.

The current records are 1hr 6.40min in the men's side set by Thanh in the Việt Nam International Half Marathon 2024 and 1hr 15.10min by Nguyễn Thị Oanh in the same race.

Thanh has confirmed he will be taking part in the race, to not only defend his title but also set record and win that prize pot.

The tournament is jointly organised by Sài Gòn Giải Phóng (Liberated Sài Gòn) Newspaper, the City's Culture and Sports Department and Miracle Entertainment Group.

In addition to races, the organisers will be running a donation campaign, supporting athletes of the national teams for better scores and to provide primary school children in the Gia Lai and Kon Tum Province with materials to help them learn more about IT. VNS