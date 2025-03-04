National Muay club championship opens in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Around 450 fighters are taking part in the 2025 National Muay club championship that opened on the evening of March 3 in the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

The province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the Sports Authority of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism officially inaugurated the championship at the Revolutionary Tradition House in the province’s Vũng Tàu city.

The championship will run until March 10 to celebrate the 79th anniversary of Việt Nam Sports Day (March 27, 1946 – March 27, 2025) and other major national celebrations.

It gathers 100 coaches and the fighters of 41 teams from various provinces, cities, and sectors nationwide.

Competitors will engage in knockout-style fights in two groups aged 15-16 and 17-40 with multiple weight classes.

The event features men's and women's performance competitions in Waikru and Mai Muay. Each athlete is permitted to participate in only one combat event and one performance category.

Trần Thị Thu Hiền, deputy director of the province’s Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and head of the championship’s Organising Committee, said this annual championship serves as a crucial opportunity for fighters to test their skills, gain competitive experience, and for clubs to assert their standing in the national Muay Thai scene.

Beyond being a prestigious sporting event, the championship also functions as a platform for evaluating the training quality of Muay athletes, identifying and nurturing new talent, and selecting outstanding fighters for the national team in preparation for continental, regional, and world championships in 2025.

The tournament is traditionally hosted at prominent venues, attracting large audiences of sports enthusiasts.

This year, it is held outdoors in a public space, making it more accessible for locals and tourists to witness the intense battles and spectacular performances.

During the opening ceremony, the Organising Committee presented commemorative flags to participating teams and referees.

Từ Thị Lê Na, head of the Muay Division at the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, said one of the key elements making the championship so exciting is the participation of highly skilled and experienced fighters.

These athletes have undergone rigorous training and continuous dedication to achieve top performance.

The matches are known for their high intensity and electrifying atmosphere, offering spectators thrilling moments of suspense and excitement.

The championship is not only a stage for fierce competition but also a celebration of Muay Thai’s cultural heritage and values.

“It plays a vital role in the discovery and development of young talent, contributing to the broader expansion of Muay Thai in Việt Nam,” she said.

With the participation of exceptional fighters and enthusiastic support from the audience, the event is set to be an unforgettable spectacle for martial arts fans.

Following the opening ceremony, spectators enjoyed a series of exciting and closely contested matches. — VNS