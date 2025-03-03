Linh earns silver at Yonex German Open

Badminton

HÀ NỘI — Nguyễn Thùy Linh secured the silver medal at the Yonex German Open badminton tournament which ended on March 2 in Mulheim, Germany.

Việt Nam's top player, Linh lost 16-21, 17-21 to Singaporean Yeo Jia Min in the women's singles finals.

It was the second year in a row that Linh advanced to the final match. She received US$9,120 and 5,950 points for the achievement.

Last year she was defeated by Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark.

After Germany, Linh will take part in the $240,000 Orleans Masters 2025 from March 4 to 9 in France.

She will face big trouble, Tokyo Olympics champion Chen Yu Fei of China, in the first round at the Palais des Sports in Orleans.

Linh is world No. 29 and unseeded in the French tournament, while Chen, ranked number 11 in the world, is seeded No. 8.

They met each other twice in the last two years, when the Chinese players won it all within 40 minutes.

After France, Linh's next destination will be the All England from March 11 to 16 in Birmingham. VNS