Home Sports

Time for Pep to earn his money

February 28, 2025 - 08:05
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne looked a shadow of his former self against Liverpool last week. AFP Photo

Paul Kennedy

In the final few minutes of the first half in last week’s Manchester City match against Liverpool, with the score 2-0 to the visitors, Kevin De Bruyne took the ball on the right wing and cut inside positioning himself to shoot from the edge of the box.

It’s a move the Belgian has done countless times over, more often than not resulting in a goal or at the very least, testing the opposition keeper.

This time though, that wasn’t the case.

In fact, his shot was so off target, I think the ground staff at the Etihad Stadium are still looking for the ball. It was woeful.

De Bruyne didn’t last long after that, subbed on 66 minutes.

Against Tottenham in the early hours of yesterday morning, not only did he not even make the starting eleven, but remained an unused substitute.

It’s a tough time at the moment for De Bruyne, who not that long ago was regarded as one of the world’s best.

Pundit Jamie Carragher once said that Manchester United’s Casemiro should ‘leave the football before the football leaves you’.

Sorry Kevin, but I’m starting to think the same can be said for you, and worrying for Manchester City, he’s not alone.

This season City have been pretty awful, especially by the high standards they have set. They are out of the Champions League, sit fourth in the Premier League and their only chance of a trophy this year is the FA Cup.

I rate Pep Guardiola highly and have no doubt he’s one of the best managers the game has ever seen, but right now, he’s really got his work cut out.

City are in need of a rebuild in the summer. Money, obviously, won’t be an issue, but Pep needs his team to get their mojo back.

A win away at Spurs, albeit slightly underwhelming, was a step in the right direction, and at the weekend they should ease past Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup.

Their next four games in the Premier League are all very winnable, but long term, things need freshening up.

And that means saying goodbye to the likes of Kevin De Bruyne. VNS

Sports

VFF partners with Bundesliga to develop national football

Vietnamese football players will have opportunities to improve their skill levels after a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) and the German Bundesliga on February 26 in Hà Nội.
Sports

Naturalised Striker Nguyễn Xuân Son close to ready to compete again

According to doctors, Son is expected to return to normal training with his teammates in about six months. This means the striker from Nam Định Club will be able to compete with the Vietnamese national team starting in September, participating in friendly matches and the final qualifying round for the Asian Cup 2027.

