Lexus Challenge offers huge bonus to outstanding golfers

Golf

HÀ NỘI — The Lexus Challenge, one of the largest golf tournaments of 2025, will be held next month, promising a huge bonus to the winner.

The Việt Nam Golf Association (VGA) announced that the fifth season of the country's first professional golf competition will take place from March 19-21 at The Bluffs Grand Hồ Tràm in Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu Province.

The Lexus Challenge, which is co-organised by the VGA Tour and the Asian Development Tour (ADT), will feature 140 golfers.

Among them, 35 are professionals and members of the VGA Tour and 17 young talented players from Việt Nam. They will face 86 professional players from the ADT for a total bonus of US$90,000 - the highest prize purse in its history.

Players will compete in a stroke-play format through three rounds of 18 holes. After 36 holes, 50 athletes with the best performance will be entitled to continue competing on the final day. The winner will be the one with the best gross.

With the participation of top golfers from ADT and VGA Tour, the tournament promises to be an important opportunity for Vietnamese golfers, helping them gain experience and compete at a higher international golf level, said VGA.

Inheriting the 'green living' mantle of previous seasons, the Lexus Challenge 2025 remains committed to not using single-use plastic. Going beyond a regular sports tournament, it is aiming to build an image of responsible competition, always placing community benefits and sustainable values ​​at the centre of Vietnamese golf.

In its five editions, Vietnamese golfers Trần Lê Duy Nhất, Nguyễn Anh Minh and Lê Khánh Hưng secured the titles in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

In 2024, Ahmad Baig of Pakistan won the championship.

It is the third year that The Bluffs Grand Hồ Tràm will host the tournament. The course was designed by Greg Norman, a true legend of the game who spent an astounding 331 weeks at the top of the world golf rankings and won the Open Championship twice.

Each hole is designed to offer a thrilling golf experience for players of all levels. Along with the dunes, the dramatic ocean views make it one of the most remarkable golf courses in the world.

The course has received many awards since its opening in 2013, including a spot in the World's 100 Greatest Golf Courses, Asia's Best Golf Destination, and Most Outstanding Golf Course in Việt Nam. VNS